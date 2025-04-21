Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aren’t the only members of the Democratic caucus who are going into Republican districts and holding town halls. Sen. Chris Murphy and Maxwell Frost have also been hitting the road.

Sen. Murphy’s office announced that the duo will be hitting the road this week:

Senator Chris Murphy and Congressman Maxwell Frost are hitting the road again this week to fight back against Donald Trump and Elon Musk's billionaire takeover of government. On Thursday, Murphy and Frost will join the North Carolina Democratic Party for a town hall in Alamance County to call out Republicans’ dangerous agenda – from putting health care and food assistance on the chopping block to attempting to disenfranchise North Carolina voters.

A month ago, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman and North Carolina Republican Richard Hudson made national news after instructing House Republicans to avoid their constituents after the party voted for a budget resolution that would put Americans’ health care on the chopping block to pay for billionaire tax cuts. If Congressman Hudson won’t host his own town hall in North Carolina’s 9th District, Murphy and Frost will.