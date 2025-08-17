PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans have, since the 1960s, been very good at fearmongering. Over the decades, fearmongering on crime has been hardwired into the party’s DNA. That is not to say that at times crime has not been an issue. Crime has definitely been an issue at various points in recent history.

Is crime in 2025 so serious that troops need to be deployed?

The answer is no.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) addressed why Trump invented a crime crisis on Meet The Press.

Murphy said:

Crime was going up during Donald Trump's first term and when Joe Biden became president crime started to come down. In fact, it's been coming down precipitously in Washington and in cities all across the country. So it's just not true. The allegation that they are making what's happening here in Washington, D.C., is just a stunt.

Donald Trump didn't like the fact that the walls were closing in on him. His own base was questioning why he wouldn't release the Epstein files. Why he was protecting very powerful people.

He didn’t want to talk anymore about the fact that our healthcare system is on the verge of collapse due to the cuts they have made. The premiums are going to go up by 75% Americans, and so true to form. He just decided to create a new cycle. Nothing different is really happening in the United States Capitol today. Crime will continue to go down with not. There U.S. Troops here. National Guard troops here. He's just trying to distract from the stories he doesn't want Americans to be talking about.

Video:

Murphy later dropped some facts about Trump cutting off funding that Democrats put in place to reduce crime.