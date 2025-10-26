The government is shut down. In days, 47 million Americans will not get the nutritional assistance that they depend on because the Trump administration is refusing to use emergency funds for the SNAP program.

Instead of trying to end the government shutdown, Donald Trump left the country.

If a Democratic president fled the country for a week during a government shutdown, the mainstream media would go ballistic.

The coverage would be unyielding, and the criticism would be unending.

Trump controls the Republicans in Congress. Republicans have a majority in both the House and Senate.

Yet, the mainstream media has decided that the people who are responsible for those who are suffering are not the president or his party, but Democrats.

It is not Democrats who closed down the House of Representatives and left Washington. That was Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Democrats haven’t fled the country during a government shutdown.

That’s Donald Trump.

Republicans are refusing to negotiate to end the shutdown.

Republicans in the House and Senate are refusing to do their jobs, or in the case of the House, even come to work, but the mainstream media can only see blame for Democrats in this situation.

On CNN’s State Of The Union, Jake Tapper asked Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT):

Funding for food stamps is expected to run out at the end of this week. This is happening because Democrats have not agreed to vote to fund the government without the Republicans making concessions to seriously change health care policy.



So is this a trade-off you’re willing to make and continue to make, letting some Americans go hungry until these Obamacare subsidies get extended?

