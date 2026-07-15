There is a good reason why whispers are growing louder about Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) potentially running for president in 2028. Ossoff is someone who has been tested and challenged in Georgia. He articulates clear values, and he has shown that he is not willing to accept anything about MAGA and Trumpism.

Trump nominated Jay Clayton to be his Director of National Intelligence. Coming into this confirmation, Clayton was thought to have a fairly easy path to confirmation, but then Sen. Ossoff questioned him.

Ossoff asked Clayton, “ Yes or no? Did the President of the United States pardon a convicted narcotrafficker?”

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Clayton answered, “Yes.”

Sen. Ossoff then asked, “Who won the 2020 election?”

Clayton then showed why he is unfit to be confirmed: “Uh, you know, we're not, I'm not, I'm not gonna do this with you.”

The man who wants to be the Director of National Intelligence, a person who would be in charge of evaluating and gathering intelligence about potential foreign interference in US elections, but he won’t state the obvious fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The fact that Trump’s choice to be the DNI has decided to place his loyalty to Trump ahead of his country is a disqualifying answer.

Sen. Ossoff reminded Clayton about why he was at the hearing.

This is a job interview. We've established that you have an obligation- It's a pretty interesting job ... to be honest and forthright with the committee. You do have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee?