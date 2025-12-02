Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump made a big mistake when they decided to make an enemy out of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Kelly is known as a common-sense mainstream Democrat. Kelly doesn’t have a reputation as an extreme partisan or political bomb thrower, which is perhaps why Trump and Hegseth thought that they could make an example out of him.

Trump and Hegseth were wrong.

Sen. Kelly took on Hegseth at his press conference:

With the consent of Republicans in the United States Senate, he has surrounded himself with people like the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegsath, who will do whatever he says, with no question, no matter what. Trump and Hegsth, they care more about publicity than they do about the rule of law. That’s how I ended up finding out via a tweet that the Secretary of Defense was ordering an investigation into me.



The same secretary of defense who has from the moment he was nominated has been historically unqualified for this position.



The same secretary of defense who is reported to have ordered a second strike to kill shipwreck survivors in the Caribbean. If there is anyone who needs to answer questions in public and under oath, it is Pete Hexath.



It’s a dangerous moment for the United States of America when the president and his loyalists use every lever of power to silence United States senators for speaking up. But we all know that this isn’t about me and it’s not about the others in that video. They’re trying to send a message to retired service members, to government employees, to members of the military, to elected officials, and to all Americans who are thinking about speaking up. You better keep your mouth shut or else.

Kelly seems to know exactly what Trump and Hegseth are attempting to do, and he is standing up to them.

Sen. Kelly devastatingly compared what he has been through to what Trump has been through.

