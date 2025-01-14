Please subscribe to support our work at PoliticusUSA.

Senate Democrats Unload on Pete Hegseth

Trump’s unqualified defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth has run into a world of trouble from Senate Democrats who haven’t shied away from asking him about his misogyny, allegations of sexual abuse, and cheating on his spouse.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) argued that Hegseth is not qualified:

Hegseth came unglued when asked by Maine Sen. Angus King about torture and the Geneva Convention:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tore apart Hegseth for changing his views on women in the military over 32 days.

Warren said:

Let me make a suggestion about what happened in that 32 days. You got a nomination from President Trump. Now, I've heard of deathbed conversions, but this is the first time I've heard of a nomination conversion. And I hope you understand.

That many women serving in the military right now might think that if you can convert so rapidly, your long held and aggressively pursued views in just 32 days, that 32 days after you get confirmed.

Video of Warren:

It was Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) who pulled no punches on the allegations of infidelity and sexual abuse against Hegseth.

For those who were worried that Democrats would sit back and let Trump’s nominees coast through the confirmation process, their doubts should be erased.

In a group of Trump nominees that are full of unqualified people, Pete Hegseth stands out as being dangerously unqualified with personal red flags all through his biography.

The position of Secretary of Defense is vital to the national security of the United States, and if Senate Republicans line up behind Trump and give him a nominee who seems both personally and professionally unfit for the immense task of overseeing the Department of Defense, they will own the risk and potential consequences that will befall the nation.

Pete Hegseth may get confirmed, but Democrats are making sure that he does not leave his confirmation hearing unscathed.

