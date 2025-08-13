PoliticusUSA needs your support. Please help our voice grow by becoming a subscriber.

Senate Democrats seem to be getting organized, and more importantly, they are taking their argument directly to the voters where they are. If Democrats have any hope of winning back the Senate majority, they need to get away from Washington, D.C. and make a clear argument to voters about what Republicans are doing to make their lives worse.

So far, Senate Democrats seem to be exactly that.

Axios reported:

Senate Democrats held more than 100 events railing against Republican policies in the first week of their summer recess, part of a coordinated push to drive down GOP approval ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why it matters: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) deployed similar tactics on the campaign trail last year, when his Democrats significantly outperformed the rest of the party in the general election.

Schumer wants his caucus to localize the impact of policies Trump and the Republican Congress have embraced in Washington — specifically cuts to health care, tariffs, rising energy costs and tax cuts for the wealthy.

The events have included town halls, hospital visits and huddles with small business owners, along with visits to food banks and to local businesses.

Senate Democrats don’t need to drive down the Republican Party's approval. Donald Trump already has that covered for them.\

What Democrats really need to do is remind voters that Trump and the GOP have betrayed them and are making their lives worse. Senate Democrats need to remind voters that the Democratic Party is the party of workers, healthcare, the poor, and programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Senate Democrats don’t need to play culture war games.

The focus should be on kitchen table issues.

If Democrats keep barnstorming the country and talking to voters, while Republicans hide, they will get good results in the midterm election.

