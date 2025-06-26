PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported, independent journalism. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Senate Democrats scored another win in the Byrd Bath process related to the reconciliation bill. The Senate parliamentarian ruled in their favor that a provision that would have banned abortion coverage in the ACA marketplace is not budget-related and must be removed from the bill.

It was a backdoor abortion ban, and Senate Democrats got rid of it.

Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement:

Senate Democrats successfully fought Republicans’ backdoor abortion ban. We fought Republicans’ latest move in their relentless crusade to rip away health care from women, to ensure that reproductive care would continue to be covered in the ACA marketplace - and we won. These health care decisions should be made by people with their doctors - not politicians pandering to extremists. This was not just a policy fight, this was about protecting women’s freedom, dignity, and basic healthcare.

Following the devastating Dobbs decisions and Republicans still plotting a national abortion ban, this victory sends a clear message: no matter how hard you try, Senate Democrats are on the front lines and will never stop fighting for reproductive freedom. Not now. Not ever.

The backdoor abortion ban was always a part of the Republican plan after they won control of the federal government in the 2024 election.

There was talk about Republicans modifying the ACA marketplace to ban abortion starting in December 2024. Democrats knew this was coming and they were ready.

The fact that Republicans in the House and Senate have been talking about the reconciliation bill for eight months and are still struggling to pass anything speaks volumes about their legislative and governance ineptitude.

Senate Democrats have done some good work during the Byrd Bath to do things like protect the CFPB and eliminate a provision that would have allowed the Trump administration to ignore court orders.

However, the bill is still a disaster waiting to be unleashed on the American people, and no one can truly breathe a sigh of relief until it is defeated.

How do you feel about Senate Democrats stopping a backdoor abortion ban? Share your opinion and talk about it with me in the comments below.

Leave a comment