Democrats do not have a majority in the House and Senate, but that does not mean that they are completely powerless. Democrats can still perform their own oversight and investigations.

One of the ways that the administration can be held accountable is through the investigations triggered by reports from protected government employees who act as whistleblowers.

To make it easier for government employees to report Trump administration misconduct, Senate Democrats have established a new whistleblower portal.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Gary Peters wrote to federal employees informing them of the new portal:

Senate Democrats have been working tirelessly to investigate the recent actions of the Trump Administration. Through oversight requests, hearings, and inquiries, our caucus is determined to hold accountable those who have engaged in lawless actions that undermine our democracy, and the courageous disclosures of whistleblowers will be invaluable to that mission.

As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the Executive Branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth. We are prepared to issue demand letters, preserve public records, conduct public hearings, and pursue legal action where necessary.

Trump has fired nearly a third of the Executive Branch IGs, and retaliation is definitely on the menu for any federal employee who publicly speaks out. Government employees will be the witnesses to any corrupt or illegal acts that occur.

Federal employees are the people who can help preserve our government by reporting anything that they see, and now Senate Democrats have given them somewhere outside of the Trump administration’s reach to report any corruption or wrongdoing.

Whistleblowers are vital to good government. They are even more essential when an administration behaves in a corrupt or illegal manner.

The whistleblowers now have a place to report on the Trump administration.

