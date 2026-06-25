One of the advantages of Donald Trump’s constant and very public attacks on elections is that those who are protecting democracy have a very good idea about what Trump is likely to try to do during the midterm elections.

It is sad that the world’s beacon of democracy and freedom has to fight an enemy of democracy who is the temporary occupant of the Oval Office, but that is where the United States finds itself in 2026.

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Democrats know what Trump is going to try to do to discredit and delegitimize the midterm election. Democrats are also well aware that the president is likely to try to attempt to influence the results of key Senate races through voter intimidation, which is why Senate Minority Leader Schumer and Sen. Padilla held a briefing with reporters, including PoliticusUSA, to announce a new program where the Senate will be deploying election observers to polling places during the midterm election.

Schumer said:

The program, the first of its kind in the US Senate, will put trained official observers on the ground as the Senate's eyes and ears in the Senate races. The- their role is transparent, official, and non-interfering. They observe, document, and report the facts.

They will not run elections, count votes, or advocate for candidates, but the goal is simple and important: document threats, protect voter confidence, and make sure fair elections are decided by the voters, not bipartisan meddling. Why are we launching this now? Because of the threats to the two thousand twenty-six election are not hypothetical.

Schumer said that Democrats aren’t going to wait for Trump’s chaos to arrive.