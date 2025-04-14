PoltiicusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Senate Democrats are taking action. The recent projection that inflation will nearly triple this year under Donald Trump has led Senate Democrats to introduce legislation to provide an extra $200/month to people on Social Security to help them handle rising prices.

Axios reported:

Top Senate Democrats plan to unveil legislation that would provide an emergency $200 monthly increase in Social Security benefits through the end of the year, Axios has learned.

It's the party's latest effort to highlight the Trump administration's tariff policies and now-scrapped DOGE-driven plans for service reductions to the popular benefits program.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) will introduce the Social Security Emergency Inflation Relief Act, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The Democrats argue that the $200-a-month increase is necessary to shield beneficiaries from price increases stemming from Trump's tariff policies.

This is the sort of legislation that Democrats should be proposing. As Republicans and Trump try to gut programs like Medicaid and throw people off of Social Security, Democrats need to contrast their own agenda that involves using the federal government to help vulnerable people, not hurt them.