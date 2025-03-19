PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported. We can’t do this without you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

In case you were not aware, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been running around eliminating military heroes from DOD websites because they are not white.

A group of enraged Senate Democrats who served in the military led by Tammy Duckworth, SASC Ranking Member Jack Reed, SVAC Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal, Mark Kelly, and Ruben Gallego issued a joint statement blasting Trump and Musk:

Republicans claim they want our military to remain the greatest fighting force in the world—but instead of focusing on improving our military readiness or countering foreign adversaries like China, Donald Trump and unelected billionaire Elon Musk are waging a pointless, counter-productive culture war that is hurting our military and denigrating the service of American heroes.

We should be celebrating the heroes who have made our military stronger, allowing them to inspire the next generation to serve and defend our nation. By removing the records of Americans who bravely answered the call to serve our country in uniform, the Trump Administration is worsening our military’s recruitment crisis—discouraging eligible Americans from volunteering to serve and sending a message that their service to our country is not welcomed.