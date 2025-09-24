Senate Judiciary Democrats Launch Investigation Into Alleged Tom Homan Bribery
The White House's attempted cover-up of the report that Trump border czar Tom Homan took an alleged $50,000 cash bribe has resulted in Senate Judiciary Democrats demanding the tapes.
One consistency of the second Trump administration is that when presented with a choice between transparency and hiding information, the cover-up is the preferred course of action.
Trump border czar Tom Homan allegedly took a $50,000 cash bribe in 2024, and Senate Democrats are demanding answers:
Senate Judiciary Democrats launch inquiry into Tom Homan’s alleged acceptance of $50,000 bribe, corruption investigation closure by Trump-Bondi DOJ.
