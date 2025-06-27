PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Amoriello's avatar
Mary Amoriello
40m

Thank God for the senate parliamentarian elizabeth macdonough

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joan Hoose's avatar
Joan Hoose
39m

He has no choice but to shift the deadline. That gives it a chance to back out and him to create a different chaos. He’s always going to blame someone… he doesn’t take responsibility for ANYTHING that doesn’t “go as planned”

I’m just wondering what he’s going to do to deflect the attention of 70% of the people onto something else?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture