It was just yesterday that members of his administration and the president were stating that July 4th is a firm deadline for getting the tax cuts for the rich legislation on his desk.

Trump sang a different song on Friday, as the bill is going up in smoke faster than one of Elon Musk’s Space X rockets.

The president told reporters on Friday when asked if July 4th was a firm deadline, “It’s not the end-all. It can go longer, but we’d like to get it done by that time if possible.”

The reason why there is no firm deadline anymore is simple. Senate Republicans don’t have 51 votes to pass the legislation.

What they do have is a ton of chaos and infighting. There are factions fighting over the Medicaid cuts, spending cuts, and Rand Paul, who is refusing to vote for any bill that raises the debt ceiling.

The situation is a legislative disaster. Even if Senate Republicans could find a consensus that delivered 51 votes, they would need to pass something that could get through the House, and that is a whole other problem.

Donald Trump knows exactly who to blame for this mess, and it is not Donald Trump.

It’s not the Republicans in Congress.

Donald Trump is blaming Democrats.

At the same White House event, Trump said, “The problem we have is it’s a great bill, it’s a popular bill, but we’ll get no Democrats.”

Trump’s bill has an approval rating of 29%. The legislation is not popular. Why should Democrats vote for millions of people to lose their healthcare and millions more to lose their food assistance?

Democrats shouldn’t, but Trump’s insistence on blaming them hides the fact that he and his party have no interest in constructing bipartisan legislation.

The bill is in trouble, which is why Senate Republicans are trying to ram the bill through.

If the wheels fall off this bill, they won’t be able to be put back on.

