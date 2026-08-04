To understand how much power Trump has lost, it helps to take a look at the agendas of the White House and the Republican Senate majority. Last week, Donald Trump demanded that Senate Majority Leader Thune cancel the August recess and stay in session until his election rigging legislation, which has been misleadingly named the SAVE America Act, was passed.

The Senate responded by moving forward with an attempt to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government funded until December 11, trying to move forward on the late Lindsey Graham’s bill to sanction Russia, and a cryptocurrency reform bill.

Not only will the Senate leave when its work is done for a five-week recess, but it will also leave without passing Trump’s desperate gambit to rig the midterm election and keep himself relevant for the final two years of his term.

Republicans in the Senate keep telling Trump that the SAVE America Act is dead in the water, but the president keeps trying to push for it to be passed.

The legislation Senate Republicans are working on doesn’t address inflation and affordability, but it shows the majority has no interest in Trump’s pet legislation.