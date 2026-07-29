Senate Republicans seem like they have had about enough of Trump’s obsession with the SAVE America Act. Trump appears to have really ticked off a group of Republican senators by demanding that the August recess be canceled until his election-rigging bill is passed.

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John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News posted on X:

NEWS: GOP senators push back hard on OMB Director Russ Vought & WH aides on including SAVE Act in reconciliation. It would open possible votes on Social Security & other issues. Thune led the pushback, but other GOP raised objections too.

A lot of the discussion centered around the use of federal records for SAVE, including Social Security records. This would lead to reconciliation instructions to at least a dozen cmtes. That opens up possible Democratic amendments.

The problem is that, unlike what Trump thinks, the Senate can’t just pass the election rigging bill through reconciliation.

The reconciliation process to pass the SAVE Act would turn into the ultimate cluster because it would open the door to Democrats tying up the Senate for the rest of the year with endless amendments and vote-a-ramas.

If Republicans even tried to pass this legislation through the reconciliation process, Democrats would hijack it and lock the Senate down. The bill would never get to a final vote before this Congress ended.

Republicans also expressed their frustration over Trump’s obsession with doomed legislation.