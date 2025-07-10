The concealment that ICE agents are using during immigration operations is more than face coverings. Federal immigration agents are disguising themselves and confronting people without showing or having identification visible.

Legislation for Sens. Booker and Padilla is out to change that.

U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, introduced new legislation to require immigration enforcement officers to display clearly visible identification during public-facing enforcement actions. The Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement (VISIBLE) Act of 2025 would strengthen oversight, transparency, and accountability for the Trump Administration’s indiscriminate and alarming immigration enforcement tactics that have terrorized communities across California and the nation.

Under the Trump Administration’s mass deportation agenda, civil immigration enforcement operations have increasingly involved Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers engaging with the public while wearing unmarked tactical gear, concealing clothing, and face coverings that obscure both agency affiliation and personal identity. Without visible badges, names, or insignia, members of the public often have no way to confirm whether they are interacting with legitimate government officials.