Sometimes the truth slips out when a political leader gets overly comfortable in front of an audience. House Republicans have been testing the message to their voters that they have to win the House in November to save Donald Trump.

The Republican has gone from “Win one for the Gipper” to " Win one to save the felon.”

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According to polling, this message has failed to resonate with voters, who increasingly seem determined to make Trump and his party pay a heavy price for the unpopular policies and economic despair they are inflicting.

Maybe this is why Mike Johnson felt compelled to say the real reason why he thinks it is important for Republicans to keep the House majority.

Johnson said:

You’ve heard President Trump say, "I am on the ballot," because in a real sense he is. If we were to, we were to lose the midterms, heaven forbid, these Democrats, y'all, impeachment's not even the big concern. They will turn every committee of Congress into an investigative body, and they'll go after the president's family, the cabinet, his donors and friends. Half of you in this room will be targeted. I run the protection program. I'll take care of you, okay? We're gonna win. We're gonna win the midterm, okay? All right?

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Mike Johnson spelled it out. He views his job as protecting Donald Trump. Johnson isn’t governing for the American people. He’s protecting Trump.

Trump also spoke at the same conference, so let’s see what Johnson is protecting.