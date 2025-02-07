PoliticusUSA is ad-free with no corporate influence because of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The American people didn’t vote for Elon Musk to be given access to all of their personal data. Given how Trump stole classified documents that belonged to the American people when he left the White House for the first time, it is shocking that the thought didn’t enter the collective mind that Donald Trump should never be entrusted with anyone’s personal information.

Too many people were distracted by the media circuses of first drumming Joe Biden off the Democratic ticket and then complaints about Kamala Harris not doing enough interviews to ponder the consequences of a second Trump presidency.

Some Americans hoped that Donald Trump would lower prices and give them another stimulus check. Eggs are hitting a record-high price, and Trump has unleashed Elon Musk to find $4.2 trillion so that taxes can be cut for the rich.

Musk’s pursuit of money to put in his pocket inspired him to hack government agencies and steal the personal data of every American. Elon Musk has gone from department to department, downloading data and reportedly adding software.

All of Musk’s behavior is against the law.

Students are the latest group to push back against Musk’s hack.

Public Citizen alerted The Daily, “Representing the University of California Student Association, Student Defense and Public Citizen Litigation Group filed a lawsuit today against the Department of Education for sharing confidential student data with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).”

It is illegal for the Department of Education to share the data of students with Elon Musk.

The lawsuit alleges:

The Defendants have violated the Privacy Act, Internal Revenue Code, and Department regulations by allowing DOGE-affiliated individuals to access the Department’s data and the computer systems that house federal student financial aid information.