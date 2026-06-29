Legal experts weren’t surprised when Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the liberals on the court and Chief Justice John Roberts to uphold a grace period for mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Election Day.

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Eighteen states have a grace period. Twelve other states have a grace period for overseas and military ballots. Roberts and Barrett were skeptical and more questioning of the Republican position during oral arguments, so court watchers were not shocked that the ruling came down the way that it did.

The unintended consequences of the ruling included sending the 80-year-old president off the deep end as he demanded the passage by Republican Senators of the SAVE America Act.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

In light of the tremendous loss in the Supreme Court today concerning Voter’s Rights, and the fact that “people’s” votes are allowed to be counted LONG AFTER an Election is over, it is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is,



1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PHOTO I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!).



2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP.



3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY DEPLOYMENT, OR TRAVEL!).



There is no excuse for a politician, or otherwise, to be against the above three requirements. There is only one reason to oppose — CHEATING! The House of Representatives has approved this vital Act, THREE TIMES. The United States Senate seems unable to do so. In a time when there is a powerful Communist Movement taking place in our Country, one more dangerous than World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or September 11th, all Dumocrats, and our five Republican Senate Hold Outs, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Mitch McConnell must vote to SAVE OUR COUNTRY. There can be no more excuses! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Trump left out what the SAVE America Act really does and why he wants it so badly.