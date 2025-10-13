Diplomats and Middle East experts have stated for generations that there is only one path to bring lasting peace for both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

True lasting peace will only come with a two-state solution where a Palestinian state is established and the two sides recognize the rights of each other and agree to live in peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has spent his entire political career opposed to a two-state solution.

When viewed in this context, Trump’s appearance in Egypt was little more than performative theater.

The current ceasefire and the swap of prisoners and hostages were good steps, but given the history of the region and this conflict specifically, the odds of the ceasefire holding are not great.

If the United States had a president who was truly committed to peace and not in mental and what seems to be physical decline, someone who had the energy and will to stand up to Netanyahu, peace might have a chance.

Instead, this is what the world heard from Donald Trump:

Then you had the Biden administration, which is the worst administration in the history of our country, and obviously they did nothing on that and anything else. And so it stayed at four and now a lot of people, even today, they’re talking about all joining up.

So, so many people have talked to me about that, and it’s gonna be a great tribute to. Really the United States. I mean, the United States has worked very hard in the Middle East, so it would be a tribute to us and to Jared and to Steve, and to all of the people, Marco, all of the people that have worked so hard on that.

And it really is gonna bring, it’s gonna guarantee that it all stays together. You’re gonna, and you’re gonna do well because the Four Nations do very well. I mean, they do extremely as they’re wealthy, but. They’re a lot wealthier because of it. So I hope everybody’s now joining up. Now. We have no excuses.

