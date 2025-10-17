Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes gave Speaker Mike Johnson two days to swear in Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva after her election win was certified by the state earlier this week.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and will never bend the knee. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Hakeem Jeffries warned Johnson that he was about to be sued on Friday:

All options are on the table with respect to Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva. It’s shameful that she has not been sworn in because Speaker Johnson and House Republicans apparently want to continue to hide the Jeffrey Epstein files from the American people.

This has gone on now for weeks, and so it’s my expectation that if she is not sworn in today during the pro forma session, as the Arizona Attorney General has made clear, expect swift and decisive legal action.

Video:

Johnson responded to Jeffries by telling reporters:

I thought Hakeem was a better attorney than that. It’s a publicity stunt by a Democrat Attorney General in Arizona who sees the national moment and wants to call me out.