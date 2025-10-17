The Republican messaging on the government shutdown has not worked. Republicans control the government, and they have not been able to convince the American people that Democrats are to blame for the government not being open.

Donald Trump is acting like there is nothing going on and ignoring the government shutdown. The Republican pushback seems to consist of Mike Johnson doing daily press briefings where he finds new and different things to blame for the shutdown that definitely aren’t the Republicans.

When the Senate is in session, Majority Leader John Thune holds briefings, but Trump has done no public events or rallies to try to make the Republican case to the American people.

Mike Johnson refuses to open up the House, and we got an idea of perhaps why Republicans aren’t hitting the road and doing events.

Ever since Ted Cruz became a senator, it is possible to go back years and find Sen. Cruz going out in public and being heckled.

Heckling Ted Cruz is a bit of a national pastime.

That trend continued on Friday at the Houston airport.