Texas House Democrats have made it clear that they are fighting for more than Texas. The state House members who left the Lone Star State to deny Republicans a quorum to be able to pass a racially gerrymandered redistricting map are also fighting for the country.

Texas House Democrats are doing something else. They are changing the rules of engagement in American politics.

Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds said on MSNBC’s The Weekend when asked how long the state’s Democrats can hold out and stay away:

It’s a sacrifice. And I would be lying to you if I said, oh, forever. But I can tell you right now, our resolve is stronger than it's ever been. We are digging in and we're fighting the American people. And Texans want to see Democrats fight. They're sick of seeing the bully, authoritarian president run over Democrats. And we said, no, no, no, no, not you ain't dealt with Texas yet. So we are saying, come and get it. We're going to hold out as long as it takes.

And we've already seen that we've been a catalyst for change. We saw California Governor Newsom yesterday say that they're going to put a ballot referendum on the ballot for November to redistrict in California. So we're trying to hold out as long as we can to get other blue states like New York and Maryland and other places that they do the same thing. We got to change the rules of engagement and not allow President Trump to continue to bring have us bring a knife to a gunfight. So if it's good for the goose, it's good for the gander. We will do whatever it takes for however long it takes.