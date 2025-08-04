PoliticusUSA is independent news that can be a voice for truth, thanks to your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

After Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to have the state House Democrats who left the state to deny Republicans a quorum so that they could pass a new gerrymandered election map, Texas House Minority Leader Gene Wu went on CNN’s News Central and during an interview with John Berman discussed Abbott’s threat.

Video:

Rep. Wu said:

First of all, I would say, you know what? Today is a great day to end the corruption of Greg Abbott. This has gone on far too long.

The public has been enraged about this. How politicians continue to tell the public pretty words, but never actually do what they say they would do. This is Governor Abbott being upset about that because he's been caught doing exactly that. And to Governor Abbott, frankly, he doesn't know how to read the attorney general's opinions because he used to be attorney general. And frankly, Democrats say come and take it.

CNN’s John Berman asked, “Come and take it. Do you think he could be successful taking your seats away?”

Leader Wu said, “No, it's all bluster, sound and fury signifying nothing.”