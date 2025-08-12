To get every single word of every story delivered to your inbox, subscribe to PoliticusUSA.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico is regarded as a rising star who might end up being the Democratic Party’s nominee for the US Senate election in his home state.

Talarico showed some of his skills when he went on Fox News’s The Will Cain show and discussed gerrymandering.

Video:

Rep. Talarico asked the Fox News host, “What I'd ask you, if public policies are so popular, we do they have to redraw the maps before the election?”

Host Will Cain responded, “Well, my answer to that would be a reflection of political popularity. The number of offices you win and the majority that you enjoy. Right now, representative, you're a distinct minority in the state of Texas. Your points of view are extremely in the minority. That is a privilege of the majority. You talk about the president. The left loves to lay it at the president's feet. He’s your boogie man. This has been driven by the Texas representation in the state legislature. This has been driven by the governor of the state of Texas, again, a Republican that holds the majority and represents the majority opinion. You've done something that you say is constitutional, which I'd say is abandoning your office in defense of a minority point of view. It's a little bit like taking a basketball and going home when you don't like the way it’s played. When you're winning in Illinois, you're happy to play by these rules.”