Republicans and elites in the media and other parts of society have perpetuated the myth that most of the American people are conservative or lean to the right as they do.

Democratic Party elites and strategists bought into this wholly created myth after the 2024 election when they advised Democrats to move to the right and treat Trump as if he had a mandate.

This elitist thinking is shaping how some potential 2028 presidential candidates are putting together their campaigns.

On issue after issue, Americans show that they are much more center-left than conservative. Whether the issue is healthcare, the economy, or immigration, a majority of Americans tend to gravitate toward the center-left and reject far-right and far-left ideology.

American politics has a natural center of gravity that course-corrects when the American people feel the government has gone too far to one extreme or another.

Trump has taken the country far right. As his agenda is being rejected, the course correction to the left is coming as soon as the midterm election, and it is being powered not by Democrats, but a rising wave of Independents.

This new wave of Independents who lean left is creating a massive problem for the Republican plan to rig the vote.

Continue reading below.