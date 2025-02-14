PoliticusUSA is corporate-free, ad-free, and does not yield to pressure from anyone. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump wants all Americans to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. The Associated Press has refused this silly executive order, which has no bearing on anyone outside of the Executive Branch, so Donald Trump responded by banning the AP from the Oval Office, press briefings, Air Force One, and threatening to remove their workspace from the White House.

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted on X:

The Associated Press is contemplating next steps now that it has been banned from Air Force One, including from President Trump's flight to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon. Here's why it is a big deal >>>

Blocking the AP from what are known as "pooled" events, like Air Force One flights and Oval Office photo ops, interferes with the news outlet's ability to do its job. The "press pool" travels with the president at all times and shares information with the wider press corps.

The Associated Press is foundational to White House coverage – and serves many news outlets all around the world. In fact, The AP helped create the pool in the first place!

The AP’s history in the White House dates back to 1881. It is a wire service that provides news around the world. In the United States, it is a foundational pillar of news coverage.

It is important to understand that Trump’s attack on the AP isn’t really about the Gulf of Mexico.

The real motive here is control. Trump wants to control the news coverage. The administration is trying to make an example out of the AP because they can break the legendary Associated Press, and the rest of any remaining media resistance will crumble.

The AP has not bent to Trump's will.

They are fighting for press freedom, and they deserve our thanks and support.

The administration doesn’t want objective reporting on their activities, which is why we can’t allow the AP to be broken.

