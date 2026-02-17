Republicans in Texas and increasingly across the country have been very clear about who they don’t want to see win the Texas US Senate Democratic primary. State Rep. James Talarico is the candidate that they fear facing in a general election more than Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Trump and his party have spent years attacking and demonizing Rep. Crockett, who will have a bright future in politics no matter the outcome of the Democratic US Senate primary in Texas.

Crockett got into the Senate primary and doesn’t have much of an established campaign organization. Crockett’s campaign plan is to lure new voters to the polls. However, in a state like Texas, where Republicans have spent decades suppressing the vote, bringing new voters into the process is likely easier said than done.

Trump’s FCC issued guidance that all daytime and late-night talk shows must provide equal time to political candidates, which, as Colbert explained on his show, meant that he was told by CBS that his interview with Talarico could not air.

Colbert said that Talarico:

was supposed to be here, but we were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers, who called us directly, that we could not have him on the broadcast. Then I was told in some uncertain terms that not only could I not have him on, I could not mention me not having him on. And because my network clearly doesn’t want us to talk about this, let’s talk about this.

Video of the Colbert segment:

The effort to silence Talarico has backfired on CBS, the Trump administration, and the Republican Party in a massive way.