PoliticusUSA is real independent media that depends on the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has already mobilized hundreds of thousands of Americans to join the fight against oligarchy, and he will soon be taking his message to the key Midwestern states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Sanders political team announced:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) next weekend will embark on the second swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour, which is focused on the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations, and the country's move toward authoritarianism. The tour is targeting districts narrowly won by Republicans in 2024 to pressure them to vote against any cuts to Medicaid, housing, nutrition, education and other basic needs to pay for more tax breaks for the richest people in this country.



For the first leg of the tour, Sen. Sanders hosted thousands of working class people and overflow crowds in Omaha and Iowa City. The senator outlined how Americans can fight back against President Trump and Elon Musk, who are quickly moving the country toward authoritarianism, oligarchy, and kleptocracy.

Next, he will head to Michigan and Wisconsin, where Elon Musk has spent $1 million on the state's Supreme Court contest.

Sen. Sanders said, Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for health care, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back."

Few people on the left have the organizational network that Sen. Sanders has put together over the past decade. Sanders is using that network and traditional tools of grassroots organizing to get Americans engaged and involved.

America can defeat the oligarchs, but the action has to happen at the grassroots level. Unlike Republicans who are hiding and refusing to do town halls, Democrats have been actively engaging with their constituents in their states and local districts.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour is proving to be a hit, and next weekend, the fight will spread to two swing states that Trump won in 2024.

What do you think about Bernie Sanders coming to Michigan and Wisconsin? Let us know in the comments below.



