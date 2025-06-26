In order to be an independent contrast to mainstream media, PoliticusUSA needs your help. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

Republicans have become a party of such extreme lawlessness that they are unable to abide by their own rules without coming unglued.

There is major outrage being directed at the Senate parliamentarian for enforcing the rules for the Senate’s reconciliation process through what is known as the Byrd Bath, which is a where provisions of the bill can be challenged by the minority party to determine if parts of the legislation comply with the specific rules of reconcilliation which state only items related to the budget are allowed to be included in the bill.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is picked apart by Democrats through the Byrd Bath process and Republicans want to it to stop.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) wants JD Vance to overrule the parliamentarian:

How is it that an unelected swamp bureaucrat, who was appointed by Harry Reid over a decade ago, gets to decide what can and cannot go in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill? The Senate Parliamentarian is not elected. She is not accountable to the American people. Yet she holds veto power over legislation supported by millions of voters. It is time for our elected leaders to take back control.

JDVance should overrule the Parliamentarian and let the will of the people, not some staffer hiding behind Senate procedure, determine the future of this country.

What Steube suggested is not how any of this works. The vice president has no real power in the Senate, except to serve as a tie-breaking vote. Just as Mike Pence couldn’t overturn the 2020 election, JD Vance can’t overrule the parliamentarian. If Republicans want to overrule the parliamentarian, it would have to be by a vote that requires a 60-vote majority.

Other Republicans want to take a more direct route to lawlessness and fire the Senate parliamentarian.