The midterm election map is beginning to look brutal for Republicans. Virginia voters approved a map that could net Democrats four more House seats. Republicans in Florida are having doubts about further gerrymandering of that state’s maps, and that isn’t even the worst midterm election-related news of the week for the Republican Party.

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A new poll from the Cook Political Report shows that even House districts that Trump carried by ten points are in danger of flipping to Democrats.

The poll found:

In an exclusive poll of districts rated by The Cook Political Report as Toss Up, Lean Republican or Lean Democrat — districts which President Donald Trump won by an average of two points in 2024 — Democrats hold a six-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, 50% to 44%.

If that advantage were to hold come November, any district Trump carried by 10 points or less could be in significant danger of flipping into Democratic hands.

…

Voters aren’t buying the argument from Trump and many Republicans that former President Joe Biden is to blame for the weak economy. By a nine-point margin, 50% to 41%, voters in these competitive districts blame Trump and Republicans for the high cost of living. A significant majority — 57% — think Trump and Republicans have “failed to deliver the lower costs they promised,” compared with 43% who think Trump “inherited runaway inflation.”

Blaming Joe Biden isn’t working. Voters are blaming Trump and the Republicans for the high cost of living and for failing to deliver on their promise to lower costs.

One key group of voters is the reason why Republicans are in this brutal position.