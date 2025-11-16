The cracks in Trump’s Epstein cover-up have been forming and growing for months. Next week will finally be the time when it all breaks into the open.

None of this would have happened without four House Republicans defying Trump and signing the discharge petition to force a vote on legislation to compel the DOJ to release the files.

Democrats would have remained short of the signatures needed without Reps. Massie, Greene, Boebert, and Mace are sticking to their decision and not yielding to pressure from Trump to take their names off the discharge petition.

The vote in the House will happen this week, and while House passage won’t get the files released, a sizable vote will place pressure on the Senate to also vote on the measure. If the bill were to pass the Senate, Trump would be forced to veto it, which would put his Epstein cover-up out in the open.

Rep. Thomas Massie was on ABC’s This Week where he was asked, “President Trump fought long and hard to prevent your discharge petition from going through. You won that battle. Now what happens? How many Republicans in the House follow your lead and defy the president on this?”

