It follows Donald Trump everywhere. It is in the shadows overhanging every moment of his return to the White House. Whether it is the Russia scandal, the attempted coup on 1/6, or Jeffrey Epstein, this president can’t outrun his past.

The crisis that threatens to consume his return to the White House isn’t his TACO tariffs, the economy that the president is wrecking, the unpopular tax cuts for the rich, or his general lack of popularity.

Trump’s decision to direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to bury information on the Jeffrey Epstein case has torn apart his administration and triggered what was an epic Trump meltdown on Truth Social.

Trump posted:

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands.

Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY.

The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.

LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

MAGA has no influence over him. Trump views himself as the MAGA movement, as he put it elsewhere, MAGA is what he says it is.

The president made it clear in his rant that Pam Bondi is doing what he directed her to do.

Trump’s critics misunderstand his second presidency. Trump doesn’t care about being a fascist, or a dictator, or holding on to power forever. Trump’s drivers are greed and ego. Trump wants to destroy guardrails so that his ego can feel all powerful, and he can get as much money as he can.

Trump’s second presidency is about erasing history. Trump wants to discredit the 2020 election because it makes him a loser. Trump has already tried to whitewash the 1/6 attack by pardoning criminals who tried to overthrow the government on his behalf, and he is having Pam Bondi fire anyone at the DOJ who worked on the cases against him.

No matter what he does, Trump can’t rewrite history. The president’s own history follows him everywhere. Jeffrey Epstein is a ghost that continues to haunt Trump. He can’t make Epstein go away.

It is fitting that a movement that was built on myth may fracture and end based on the facts of Trump’s own life.

