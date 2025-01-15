To support PoliticusUSA and our new ad-free platform, please consider becoming a subscriber.

At a House hearing, this was the exchange between Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Nancy Mace occurred.

Crockett, “ Somebody's campaign coffers really are struggling right now. So she gonna keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened and child listen, I, I want y'all to tell me whether or not…”

Mace, “Don’t call me a child. I am no child.”

Crockett, “ I want to find out which of those emails actually have, you know what I mean, I'm reclaiming my time.”

Mace, “ You will not do that. I am not a child. I am not a child. If you want to take it outside. “

Video:

Crockett was correct. Mace has been laying the attacks on trans people on heavy because this is her new attention getting fundraising gimmick. Mace showed how thin-skinned she is by trying to start a fight.

Nancy Mace’s act has worn thin with many House Democrats. Mace is constantly on the hunt for attention and a camera, but the interaction between Crockett and Mace illustrates the tone of the current Congress.

The mainstream media continually places the burden on Democrats to get along with and give into Republicans while the behavior of Reps. like Nancy Mace largely gets \ignored.

The House is in a state of perpetual chaos under Republican leadership. They are a conference with zero interest in governing that only exist to fuel chaos and get attention for themselves.

On the same day that Speaker Johnson admitted that he will need Democratic votes to raise the debt limit, Nancy Mace is trying to take it outside with Jasmine Crockett.

It is not surprising that House Republicans are dysfunctional and do nothing but fail.

What do you think about Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

