After flying the whole way to China to get humiliated and coming home virtually empty-handed, the exhausted and declining Donald Trump seemed to be very cranky, which helped explain why he was in no mood to return home and hear about his biggest self-caused headache.

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David Sanger of The New York Times asked Trump about resuming bombing of Iran, “ You, you did it for 38 days. And you did not get the political changes in Iran. “

Sanger didn’t even get to finish his question before Trump went off the deep end:

No, I got... I, I had a total military victory. Not a military- But the fake news, guys like you- Nah ... writing incorrectly. You're a fake guy. Guys like you write about it incorrectly.

We had a total military victory. We knocked out in their entire navy. We knocked out their entire air force. We knocked out, uh, all of their anti-aircraft weaponry. We knocked out all of their radar. We knocked out all of their leaders, number one, and then we knocked out all of their leaders in the second division, and we knocked out numerous of their leaders in the third division, and they're very confused. Ee've had a total victory, except by people like you that don't write the truth.

It is always stunning that when Trump starts rambling on about total victory, no one stops him to ask why, if there has been a total victory in Iran, the same regime is in place, the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and gas prices are still going up.

There is still a war going on, so there has been no total victory.

Trump then got totally delusional: