LIAM M STACEY 40m

When someone asks about Joe Biden: reflect on the tremendous success of the past four democratic presidents, and how each of them has had a positive legacy for the common person as well as the whole world.

Susan Delpino 32m

Joe Biden did amazing things as president. Don't you ever blame him for our loss. I voted for Harris and I liked her but the Democrats did Joe wrong and some of these idiots like the Palestinian rep in Michigan. People like that cost us the election. No we aren't going to be focused on our beloved Joe. I want a candidate that's not far right or far left.

