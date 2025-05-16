Support independent media that isn’t bending the knee to billionaires and Trump. Please consider subscribing to PoliticusUSA.

It is absurdly foolish for anyone to think that they know what the top issue will be in the 2028 election. It is even more foolish for the corporate media to try to create the top issue of the Democratic presidential primary that is still more than three years away.

Democrats don’t know who their candidates will be, but the media has decided that Joe Biden will be a “litmus test” for the 2028 Democratic candidates.

According to Politico:

Joe Biden may have cost Democrats the White House in 2024. Their inability to admit it, some Democrats fear, could hobble them in 2028.

As a fresh reckoning in the party unfolds around the former president’s mental acuity, potential presidential contenders have mostly dodged questions about his condition while in office. They’ve also sidestepped whether the party should have more forcefully called on him to abandon his reelection bid earlier.

….

The problem for Democrats is Biden’s blast radius keeps expanding. It isn’t just the embarrassing accounts dribbling out from a forthcoming book. It’s that so many Democrats with 2028 ambitions were defending him at the time — and are now being forced to answer for what they knew and when.

Donald Trump is damaging the country in many ways every single day, but the test for Democratic candidates, according to the media, is Joe Biden.

The legacy media’s line is that “Democrats need to regain the trust of voters.” However, as House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) pointed out on CNN, Democrats keep winning special elections since Trump took office, so the voters are saying that there is no trust issue.

The media won’t stop asking Democrats about Biden, and Democrats like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) have responded by accusing the press of living in the past.

Trump is an audience killer. He doesn’t generate the views and clicks the media thought they were buying when they pushed his campaign, so legacy media is trying to create a Biden scandal.

Jake Tapper’s book will sell lots of copies and be in the dollar store by the end of summer/early fall, which is the point of these disposable political books that leave no lasting impact.

Democratic primary voters aren’t going to care about Joe Biden. 2028 primary voters are going to search for the best candidate to get the party back into the White House.

Joe Biden isn’t relevant to politics in 2025, and he will be even less relevant in 2028.

The media isn’t exposing Democrats. They are exposing themselves and their sell-out to Donald Trump by continuing to ask questions about Joe Biden.

