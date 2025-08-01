PoliticusUSA is independent media that you can rely on. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The Trump administration loves to refer to itself as the most transparent administration in history. A good rule of thumb for the American people is that when a presidential administration continually refers to itself as transparent, they are most likely hiding lots and lots of things.

Such seems to be the case with the Trump administration.

Bloomberg reported on how any mention of Trump has been redacted from the Epstein files:

While reviewing the Epstein files, FBI personnel identified numerous references to Trump in the documents, the people familiar with the matter told me. Dozens of other high-profile public figures also appeared, the people said. (The appearance of Trump’s name or others in the Epstein files is not evidence of a crime or even a suggestion of wrongdoing.)

In preparation for potential public release, the documents then went to a unit of FOIA officers who applied redactions in accordance with the nine exemptions. The people familiar with the matter said that Trump’s name, along with other high-profile individuals, was blacked out because he was a private citizen when the federal investigation of Epstein was launched in 2006.

…

A White House spokesperson would not respond to questions about the redactions of Trump’s name, instead referring questions to the FBI. The FBI declined to comment. The Justice Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The only way that Trump’s name will ever be unredacted from the Epstein files is if he signs a privacy waiver allowing his name to appear in the public release of the documents.

The Trump administration appears to be doing everything in its power to block the release of the files, so before the issue of getting Trump’s name made public can be addressed, the documents will have to be publicly released.

If Trump is as innocent as he claims to be, none of this looks good. If Trump has nothing to hide, he could allow his name to be used and protect the privacy of people who appear in the files.

Donald Trump’s entire political career has been about hiding secrets, so it is no surprise that so many Americans think that he is hiding something involving his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The questions and suspicion will only grow until the American people can see Trump’s name in the files.

What do you think about Trump’s name being redacted in the Epstein files? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

