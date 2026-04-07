Democrats have been thinking about a different approach to holding the Trump administration accountable. House Democrats learned from Trump’s first administration that impeachment of this president was an ineffective tool.

Impeachment of a president should at minimum be a public shaming that permanently stains a president’s record and legacy, but as the old saying goes, you can’t shame the shameless.

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Donald Trump and his Republican Party have no shame, which means that even if Democrats regain power in the House and impeach Trump for a third time, it is unlikely to have any impact on this president.

Even worse, the public has shown that impeachment doesn’t matter to them because they voted in 2024 to return the twice impeached Trump to the White House, so Democrats have been considering a different strategy that targets members of Trump’s administration that could be much more successful than any third Trump impeachment could be.

Representative Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) announced that she will be filing articles of impeachment next week against Pete Hegseth.

Ansari said:

Donald Trump’s deranged statements – including one on Easter Sunday – are further entrenching our country and our world in another devastating, never-ending war. He’s threatening war crimes that violate U.S. law and the Geneva Convention, on top of illegal actions and atrocities already committed at his direction–including violence that has destroyed schools, hospitals, and critical civilian infrastructure. Republicans must join us in calling on the president to end this suicidal war before it is too late. So much is at stake, and those who continue to follow him blindly will have blood on their hands as well.

The odds of a mass group of Republicans joining with Democrats to denounce this administration’s conduct of the war are slim to none, but Ansari had more to say.