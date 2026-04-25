There wasn’t a vote or a momentous moment. There was nothing done to mark the occasion. In fact, the death of the Save America Act went largely unnoticed.

At the time, I wrote on The Daily with Sarah Jones, “The Senate voted on a budget resolution, which is the first step in the GOP’s plan to pass a skinny reconciliation bill to fund ICE and border patrol. A procedural vote on a budget resolution by itself is not important, but what that budget resolution vote bumped was very important. When Senate Republicans voted, they closed the door on Trump’s SAVE America Act.”

The Save America Act was Trump's legislative gambit that would have resulted in the end of vote-by-mail and a massive voter purge across the country.

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The legislation didn’t have the votes to pass the Senate. It has zero Democratic supporters in the Senate, and several Republicans oppose it.

Without the 60 votes needed for passage, Trump has been demanding that Senate Republicans nuke the filibuster to pass his bill.

The problem is that support for getting rid of the filibuster on the Republican side is tiny, and even if the filibuster were dropped tomorrow, there would not be enough Republican support to pass the bill.

In other words, it’s dead.

A blue wave is coming, and Trump can’t stop it.