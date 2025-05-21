PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Story's avatar
Harry Story
1h

Gerry was one of my heroes in Congress: incredibly principled, effective, attentive to the human in each of us, a true public servant and a good man who always had an eye on government's role in people's daily lives. He will be missed so very much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DEO's avatar
DEO
1h

Cancer is a hideous disease, my condolences go out to Mr. Connolly’s family, friends and associates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture