Please consider supporting PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

The family of Rep. Gerry Connolly announced the death of the congressman, who has been battling cancer, in a statement:

It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family.



Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many. But more important than his accomplishments in elected office, Gerry lived by the ethos of “bloom where you are planted.” From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region.



We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.

Rep. Connolly announced on April 28 that his cancer had returned and he would be stepping down as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and not running for another term in Congress.

Connolly continued to serve the people of Northern Virginia and the United States until nearly his last day. Gerry Connolly will be missed because he was a tireless advocate for good government and public service.

Rep. Connolly fought to protect whistleblowers and for investigations into the Trump administration for corruption.

At a time when public service is looking like a money-making scheme for the executive branch, Gerry Connolly embodied selfless public service.

America needs more people like Gerry Connolly in government, and hopefully, his example inspires generations to come.

Leave a comment