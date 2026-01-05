Donald Trump is the most petty president in US history by a mile. He never forgets any slight, even if most of them are imagined, and he is bent on revenge against people whom he views as political enemies.

We’ve seen this behavior in action frequently in the United States, as Trump will continue to mock and criticize people like John McCain, whose unforgivable sin in Trump’s eyes was voting against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, even after their deaths.

Trump tried to engage in revenge prosecutions against those who had the nerve to either discuss potential wrongdoing in his first administration, like James Comey, or successfully prosecute him, like Letitia James, who is the Attorney General of the state of New York.

The courts have caused much of Trump’s agenda to hit a wall or at least face obstacles in the United States, so he has turned his quest for unlimited power and control overseas.

It was widely expected that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado would be the next president if Maduro were ever ousted from power. She was viewed as the person who could usher in a new era of democracy in her home country.

Machado will not get that chance because, according to new reporting, she made the mistake of earning Trump’s ire by accepting the Nobel Peace Prize that he covets.

