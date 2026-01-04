Trump’s obsession with Greenland has been a source of global mockery. It has not helped the strength-obsessed president that the tiny population of Greenland has consistently humiliated the president and his vice president through displays of protest and rejection of Trump’s plan to take over their home.

Stephen Miller’s wife Katie Miller posted this image on X:

Given how this administration has failed at everything it has tried, Miller’s post could be viewed as an example of the collective delusions of the current administration.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The people of Greenland have been taking the threat from the Trump administration seriously, because after he invaded Venezuela, Trump has shown that he has zero respect for the sovereignty and right to self-determination of others.

The Trump administration wants control of Greenland’s rare earth minerals, which is the real reason why Trump wants to take it over. The excuses about national defense are a silly pretense. The US has the biggest military in the world. It does not need Greenland to be secure.

Trump wants control of Venezuela for the oil, even though the oil is of poor quality, and it will take decades to build the infrastructure needed to make Venezuelan oil profitable.

The administration wants Greenland for the rare earth minerals. Trump is on a campaign of colonization and exploitation, and the people of Greenland are not interested.

In a statement, the Premier of Greenland, Jens Frederik Nielsen responded to Miller:

Let me state this calmly and clearly from the outset: there is neither reason for panic nor for concern.

The image shared by Katie Miller, depicting Greenland wrapped in an American flag, changes nothing whatsoever.

Our country is not for sale, and our future is not decided by social media posts. That said, the image is disrespectful.

Read more below.