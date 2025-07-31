PoliticusUSA is independent news that is 100% supported by our readers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Nearly every day, Donald Trump steps in front of a microphone and tries to spin his failing presidency as a success, but after he delivers his remarks without fail, someone in the press will ask about Jeffrey Epstein.

This has been the pattern for more than a month, and on Thursday, Trump showed that the pressure was getting to him.

At an event where he was announcing that he was reviving the presidential fitness test, which is disturbing because few presidents have been champions of poor diet and physical unfitness like Donald Trump, the president took some questions from reporters, and this is what ABC News asked him if he knew what Epstein was doing with the underage girls that he hired away from Trump.