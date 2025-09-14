PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carla Frenchko's avatar
Carla Frenchko
1hEdited

I have believed for the past ten years or so, that trump is an evil menace who through his hate and bigoted speech were the cause of the rot. He has done nothing except divide and destroy democracy. He has enabled and encouraged people to speak and do monstrous acts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Diana Swartwood's avatar
Diana Swartwood
1h

I agree with your comments. Trump is not doing anything to unite this country. I believe that it is HIS hateful rhetoric that is the cataylst for a lot of this violence. He uses every opportunity to fan the flames depending on who he hates most at the moment. That is not a leader. That's a destroyer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture