PoliticusUSA is independent because of the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is panicking. Nothing that he has tried, not even the threat to prosecute Barack Obama, has distracted his supporters and the media from the Epstein files.

Trump has gotten so desperate that he is threatening to block the Washington, D.C. NFL team’s new stadium unless they change their name back to the Redskins. What does this have to do with the presidency or vital national issues? Absolutely nothing, but Trump is looking for anything to take attention away from the Epstein files.

Since everything else has failed, Trump is going to need somebody to take the fall for not releasing the Epstein files, and that person appears to be Attorney General Pam Bondi.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked why Trump hasn’t done more to release the Epstein files.

Leavitt answered, “The president has said if the Department of Justice and the FBI want to move forward with releasing any further credible evidence, they should do so as to why they have or have not, or will. You should ask the FBI about that. It's up to the attorney general.”

Video:

With the distractions not working, the Trump administration is setting up Pam Bondi on the Epstein files. Once MAGA was no longer being distracted by Trump jangling the shiny car keys in front of their eyes, it was always going to come down to this.

Somebody has to take the blame for Trump’s Epstein files cover-up, and since it won’t be Donald Trump, it will have to be someone at the DOJ.

It looks like Pam Bondi is being set up to be voted off of Felon Island, as the Trump administration could be starting to turn on itself, as every other option to make the Epstein scandal disappear has failed.

What do you think about Karoline Leavitt’s blaming of Bondi? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment