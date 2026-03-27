The TSA lines at airports had reached crisis mode causing Trump and Republicans to cave and do what Democrats have been proposing for the past six weeks.

There is still no funding for ICE and border patrol, which is where House and Senate Democrats are demanding reforms.

Democrats in the Senate have offered through votes to fund TSA at least ten times, and Republicans refused, as they demanded Democrats support funding for ICE and border patrol.

As a matter of public safety, after the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Democrats refused.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said after the Democratic proposal passed the Senate:

In the wake of the murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, Senate Democrats were clear: no blank check for a lawless ICE and Border Patrol.

This long-overdue agreement funds TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA, CISA; strengthens security at the border and at ports of entry; and keeps Americans safe. This could’ve been accomplished weeks ago if Republicans hadn’t stood in the way.

Democrats held firm in our opposition that Donald Trump’s rogue and deadly militia should not get more funding without serious reforms, and we will continue to fight for those reforms.

Some in the mainstream press declared that there were no winners in the TSA standoff, but that is a very generous and sympathetic view of how badly the party that controls the House, Senate, and White House bungled this entire situation.

Continue reading below.