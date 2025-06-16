PoliticusUSA is news you can trust, but we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Acting Ranking Member Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) of the House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the CEO of Microsoft demanding all documents and information related to DOGE’s attempt to remove data from the National Labor Relations Board.

The letter was sent to Microsoft because DOGE, while trying to open backdoors into the NLRB system and export data, used Microsoft’s GitHub platform to store code that was written by a DOGE engineer, so House Democrats, as part of their investigation, want access to everything DOGE stored on Microsoft’s platform.

Rep. Lynch wrote:

It has come to my attention that Microsoft may be in possession of the only existing records documenting a serious case of technology-related misconduct at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). According to recent reporting by the National Public Radio (NPR) and whistleblower disclosures obtained by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, individuals associated with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have attempted to use high-level systems access to remove sensitive information—quitepossibly including corporate secrets and details of union activities.

The whistleblower has also explained how the responsible individuals have attempted to conceal their activities, obstruct oversight, and shield themselves from accountability, including by deleting system logs and opening back doors into the NLRB case management system to send massive amounts of data outside of the agency.