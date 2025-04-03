PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee to any special interest or power. We are strong because of your support. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Eric Trump Gets A Big Ouch From His Dad

Not only are the tariffs rattling the economy, but there is a general sense that the tariffs are also a moment that could expose a lot about Trump and rip the wheels off of the Republican Party.

Eric Trump tried to reassure the markets that his dad was only posturing when he posted on X:

I wouldn’t want to be the last country that tries to negotiate a trade deal with realDonaldTrump. The first to negotiate will win - the last will absolutely lose. I have seen this movie my entire life…

Showing the power of the words of Eric Trump, the market then dropped by almost 1,700 points.

This wasn’t the worst of it for the spawn of the least popular president in US history, because Trump’s own administration weighed in.

Jeff Stein of The Washington Post posted on X:

"Asked about Eric Trump’s post, a White House official noted that he was not speaking on behalf of the administration."

The White House could not have been any meaner unless they would have said “Eric, who?” when asked for comment about Lil’ Trump’s post on X.