PoliticusUSA is corporate-free, independent, and supported solely by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

The mainstream media keeps trying to sell Trump: The Sequel as a success, but increasingly, aren’t buying it, especially on the economy.

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the latest economic polling and said about the percentage of people who thought the economy was excellent or good, “In April of 2017 it was 40%. Look at where we are in February of 2025. Just half that level, 20%. My goodness gracious, the Term 1 high was 63 percent of Americans in February of 2020 thought the economy was excellent or good. This 20 percent we have currently going on right now is fewer Americans saying the economy is excellent or good than at any point in Trump’s first term.”

The real trouble sign came when respondents were asked if the economy was getting better or worse.

Enten said, “Compare it to where we were in the first term at this point, April of 2017, 53%. The majority said it was getting better. How about now in February of 2025? The majority say it's getting worse. 59 percent compared to just 35 percent who say it's getting better. Worse is higher now than at any point in Trump's first term, pre-COVID. This number, to me, is much more worrisome. Perhaps the worst number I've seen for Trump on the economy because it says even at the economy now isn't great. They also project that it's only going to get worse from here.”

Trump can’t ride on Obama’s economic coattails like he did during his first term.

What people might be starting to realize is that Joe Biden did a good job keeping inflation and prices in check and shrinking. Trump has come in fueled inflation with moves to reduce wages and increase unemployment.

Donald Trump doesn’t have a plan or intend to do anything to lower prices. In fact, Trump claimed that he has nothing to do with inflation.

Trump’s goals were never related to making life better for ordinary people. Trump wanted to make the criminal indictments go away, make sure that he couldn’t be prosecuted, and then ransack the treasury for himself and his billionaire backers.

Democrats tried to warn the American people, but they were so angry about inflation and costs that they didn’t listen, or they tuned out on the election, and the end result was the worst possible outcome of a Trump presidency that will hurt much more than help.

So far, Trump 2.0 has been a disaster.